FBI spotlights Baton Rouge teen missing since April
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans office of the FBI is hoping to draw attention to a missing teenager from Baton Rouge.
In a social media post tagged "#MissingMonday," the agency put a spotlight on Jamyria Selders, who is 13 years old (turning 14 later this week).
Jamyria was last seen on April 17.
She is Black, with black hair and brown eyes, 5'3" weighing 104 pounds.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children at 800-843-5678 or Baton Rouge police at 225-389-2000.
