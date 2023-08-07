97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FBI spotlights Baton Rouge teen missing since April

2 hours 40 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, August 07 2023 Aug 7, 2023 August 07, 2023 10:03 AM August 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans office of the FBI is hoping to draw attention to a missing teenager from Baton Rouge.

In a social media post tagged "#MissingMonday," the agency put a spotlight on Jamyria Selders, who is 13 years old (turning 14 later this week).

Jamyria was last seen on April 17.

She is Black, with black hair and brown eyes, 5'3" weighing 104 pounds.

Trending News

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children at 800-843-5678 or Baton Rouge police at 225-389-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days