FBI: New Orleans attacker set fire to rental home, intended to set off IEDs on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS - The FBI released new information regarding the man who killed 14 people when he drove a truck through Bourbon Street, including him setting fire to a rental home he stayed at as well as finding a transmitter for IEDs he intended to use during his attack.

The FBI says Shamsud-Din Jabbar stayed at a short-term rental home on Mandeville Street in New Orleans. At that location, bomb making materials and other items were found and collected. Agents found similar materials in Jabbar's home on Crescent Peak Drive in Houston.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Mandeville Street location on Jan. 1 at 5:18 a.m. The ATF determined that Jabbar was the only person who could have had access to the residence when the fire was set, and that Jabbar started a small fire in the hallway with accelerants strategically placed throughout the house to destroy the house and other evidence.

The fire extinguished itself before spreading to other rooms. Additionally, when NOFD arrived at the scene, the fire was smoldering, allowing them to find pre-cursors for bomb making material and a privately made device suspected of being a silencer.

The FBI also found that, based on evidence collected from multiple sites, that Jabbar intended to uses a transmitter that was found in the Ford F-150 truck he drove to set off two IEDs he placed on Bourbon Street during the attack. The FBI previously shared images of a cooler placed on Bourbon Street that contained one of the IEDs.

The transmitter, along with 2 firearms connected to Jabbar, is being transported to the FBI Laboratory for additional testing as well as clothing and shell casings from the truck.