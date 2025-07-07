Father suffers burns after dropping children from second-story porch during house fire; family dog dies

PIERRE PART - Two children were able to escape a large house fire this weekend thanks to their parents.

Crews responded to the home on Eagle Point Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed.

Camp owners Chelsea and Tyler Teague told firefighters he heard an explosion and saw his Toyota Tundra on fire, which quickly spread to the rest of the home.

"My husband jumped off the balcony, and he told me to throw the kids to him, toss them, drop them," Chelsea Teague said.

After alerting his family, Tyler Teague jumped from the second-story porch. His wife dropped their two children into his arms and then jumped herself.

"I knew that if we didn't do this then we were going to die," Chelsea Teague said.

All of the family members were taken to the hospital for evaluation, with Tyler Teague suffering burns across his back. Unfortunately, the family's dog died in the fire.

After the fire was out, fire officials posted on social media expressing concern about second-story evacuations in three recent fires. They said that in the three fires, residents had to jump from second-story porches to escape.

"We strongly advise adding a second exit — either another stairway or, at minimum, a portable escape ladder that can be used from any window in an emergency," Pierre Part Fire Chief Don Breaux said.