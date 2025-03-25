Father says he was shot multiple times by teenager while defending his daughter

BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot on Newcastle Avenue last Tuesday says he was defending his daughter from bullies.

Corey Breaux has been hospitalized since the attack and says he wants the teenager who shot him to be caught before he hurts another family.

"We got do better. We have to do better. This doesn't hurt as much as knowing that we have this world where these young kids figure we don't have a future, so let's go burn it all," Corey said.

He and his wife Lorena are advocating for change.

"A lot of people say when it comes down to it wrong place, wrong time, but this happened in front of his home, our home. He wasn't in the wrong place at the wrong time. The other people were, but he was not," Lorena said.

The couple says this all started after Corey heard a group of teenagers taunting his daughter.

"The girl yells out, 'emo girl emo girl', as many times, and I'm like, 'I'm so tired that,' as many times we have been together, we have heard that stuff, and just because she's different from you doesn't mean it's funny, doesn't mean it's a joke," he said.

The family has lived at the complex for more than ten years and didn't know all of the teenagers who were targeting the daughter. So Corey Breaux confronted them, asking them to leave.

"They're saying get the f on, telling me to get the f on, and I'm like, 'you get the f on, you by my house'," he said.

From there, it only snowballed, Corey said. As he continued to argue with the group, one of the teenagers pointed the gun at his daughter, and that's when he stepped in front of them.

"The guy points it, opens fire at close range, and gets him three times," Lorena said.

Corey had to have emergency surgery, and his family says it is a miracle that he survived.

"He wouldn't even be worried about him. When he came out of the surgery stuttering and everything, he says 'where are the kids?', I said 'you saved your daughter's life,'" Lorena said.

Investigators are looking for the teen who shot Breaux. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867. The family has set up a GoFundMe, linked here, for assistance with medical costs and living expenses.