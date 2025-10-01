Father of four killed following traffic stop in Ascension Parish

ST. AMANT — 34-year-old Brandon Nicholas of Sunshine leaves behind four children after being killed Tuesday morning in St. Amant following a traffic stop.

According to State Police, around 2:00 a.m., a trooper initiated a traffic stop at the corner of La. 431 and La. 935. LSP said that after an altercation, the trooper "discharged his service weapon," resulting in Nicholas being taken to the hospital before being later pronounced dead. The trooper was not injured.

State Police said they did recover a loaded firearm at the scene.

Troopers have asked anyone with video or images of the incident to share them with detectives; residents we spoke to say they were told specifically by law enforcement not to share video with media outlets while their investigation was ongoing. WBRZ has also requested the trooper's body camera and vehicle camera footage.

