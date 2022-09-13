Latest Weather Blog
Father killed, 12-year-old girl shot multiple times during Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND - Deputies found a man dead and his 12-year-old daughter with multiple gunshot wounds after a late-night home invasion in Tangipahoa Parish.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
While deputies were on their way, shots were fired inside the home, according to the department.
When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Donte Perry shot to death inside the apartment. His daughter, who appeared to have been shot multiple times, was taken to North Oaks Hospital in Hammond before being transferred to a children's hospital in stable condition.
Investigators are still working to identify the attackers.
