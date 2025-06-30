Father dives into water to save daughter after she fell overboard on Disney cruise

FORT LAUNDERDALE, Flor. (ABC News) — A Disney cruise to the Bahamas ended with a terrifying twist over the weekend after a young girl fell overboard and her father leaped in to save her.

The incident occurred aboard the Disney Dream off the port of Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, when the ship was returning from a four-night cruise to the Bahamas.

Dramatic footage shows the rescue crew from the Disney Dream using a small yellow boat to pull the pair from the water.

Passengers aboard the cruise later confirmed that a man overboard emergency code went out over the ship's intercom and that the crew immediately went into rescue mode.

Videos of the rescue have garnered hundreds of views on social media. Another passenger wrote in a Disney Dream Cruise Ship group on Facebook that the girl fell "from the fourth deck and her dad went in after her -- Thankfully the DCL rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!"

A spokesperson for Disney Cruise Line told ABC News in a statement, "The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols."