Fatal car accident on LA 59 claims one life

MANDEVILLE - Early Friday morning, State Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on LA 59 southbound near Alpha Boulevard in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Christopher M. Jones of New Orleans.

State Police say an initial investigation into the incident revealed that Jones was wearing dark clothing while standing in the middle of LA 59. A commercial vehicle struck Jones and he was rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In accord with procedure, authorities collected blood samples from those involved in the collision.

At this time, additional information related to the crash is limited and police say their investigation into the tragic incident remains ongoing.