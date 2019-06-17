Latest Weather Blog
Fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95
Reports say fashion designer and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt has died. She was 95.
The information was confirmed by her son Anderson Cooper, according to CNN.
Vanderbilt died at home with friends and family by her side.
"I never knew we had the same giggle."@andersoncooper reminisces about the moments he shared with his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 17, 2019
The iconic American artist, designer, and heiress has died at the age of 95.https://t.co/vOMShEabdd pic.twitter.com/MoC7FatCI6
"Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms," Cooper said in a statement. "She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they'd tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern."
