Fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Reports say fashion designer and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt has died. She was 95.

The information was confirmed by her son Anderson Cooper, according to CNN.

Vanderbilt died at home with friends and family by her side.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms," Cooper said in a statement. "She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they'd tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern."