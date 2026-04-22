Farmers in multiple Capital area parishes eligible for USDA loans amid patches of southern drought

BATON ROUGE — Multiple parishes in the Capital region are eligible for emergency loans to replace equipment or livestock, for reorganization of a farming operation or to refinance certain debts amid drought across the South.

The United States Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency designated East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana parishes as eligible areas for drought relief.

The parishes are considered contiguous with the primary areas affected, which span several counties in Mississippi, including Wilkinson and Amite. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a severe, extreme or exceptional drought intensity value during the growing season for eight or more consecutive weeks.

Areas in Alabama and Arkansas were also affected by the drought, FSA officials added.

More information can be found here.