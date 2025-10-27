Latest Weather Blog
Fans react to Brian Kelly being dismissed as head coach of LSU Football team
BATON ROUGE - LSU is searching for a new head coach after firing Brian Kelly. Some Tigers fans feel relieved that a coaching shakeup is happening.
"I was elated, happy, I was ready for him to be gone," said an LSU fan.
Kelly was let go on Sunday after a demoralizing loss to Texas A&M.
"I think that was more than the final straw. I've been hearing about Brian Kelly since last year, and we're only now doing it. The game was really disappointing," said Demetrius Smith, an LSU student.
LSU student Pierce Ulloa thinks Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan's firing is questionable.
"I don't really feel like he deserved to be fired mid-season, but firing both the head coach and offensive coordinator doesn’t make much sense. It cuts all hopes of winning. Changing coaches midseason shifts everything. I support coaching changes and culture shifts, but midseason isn’t the right time. It hurts the team," he said
LSU announced they are looking for a new coach, and fans told WBRZ they want someone who embodies LSU’s spirit.
Trending News
"I think we just need to get back to Tiger football, with a strong defense, playing passionately. We have a big fan base behind us, and we need to play for that brand and fit into the culture here," LSU senior Caden Beugard said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana lawmakers try to fund SNAP benefits into November
-
17-year BREC employee claims she was fired for refusing to violate policy
-
Mass mobilization takes place at the capitol for maintaining the current congressional...
-
Fans react to Brian Kelly being dismissed as head coach of LSU...
-
DOTD speaks on LA 415 update
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future