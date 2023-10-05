Fans' Choice Week 5 Winner: Caden Gautreaux

Having two quarterbacks who can step up for the team is a good problem to have for East Ascension.

The Spartans got their first victory of the season last Friday against De La Salle in blow out fashion, beating the Cavaliers 44-7.

That effort was led by quarterback Caden Gautreaux, a second string quarterback who was tasked with taking the reigns after starter Hudson Browning was out due to injury.

When it came time for Gautreaux to take the field, he gave it his all by putting up numbers. He threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns and also scored two more touchdowns on the ground himself.

His versatility was put on full display and Coach Darnell Lee did not have a problem with starting his backup quarterback because he knew what he was capable of.

"I feel like it just gives me a chip on my shoulder to play harder than anybody else. I feel like if you give me the right way to play, I will play that way," Gautreaux says.

Now that Gautreaux has proven to be an asset for the Spartans, Coach Lee says that he has to play both him and Browning in order to bring success to the team going forward.