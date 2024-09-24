Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 3

Baton Rouge - There were many talented athletes across the Baton Rouge area who shined under the Friday night lights in week three of the season.

Here are our finalists for this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week:

Port Allen running back Brennan Gibson dominated both sides of the ball when it mattered most in the Pelicans' win over Livonia. Gibson rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He also secured the victory for Port Allen with an interception near the end of the game. Port Allen beat Livonia 22-18.

U-High quarterback Emile Picarella helped get the Cubs out of an offensive slump when they topped Catholic High for the second year in a row. Picarella threw for 167 yards and three passing touchdowns in U-High's 27-21 overtime win over the Bears.

Finally, East Iberville running back Ashontis Brooks ran all over Northeast in week three. Brooks ran for 230 yards on nine carries and 5 touchdowns. He wasn't done yet though. He tallied 135 yards and a touchdown on kick returns. East Iberville remains undefeated after dominating Northeast 60-22.

Voting is open until noon on Wednesday. Our winner will be featured at 6 and 10 p.m.