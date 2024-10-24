Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin

Baton Rouge - Episcopal is having a strong 2024 campaign. A lot of that can be attributed to a stellar offensive performance, especially in their rushing attack.

Senior full back Reid Chauvin has been a reliable weapon for the Knights this season. In last week's victory over Slaughter Community Charter, Chauvin rushed for 192 yards on 30 carries and scored a career high 6 touchdowns.

His success won him this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week, but he could not have had that performance without the help of his offensive line that has improved a lot since the start of the season.

"Mainly it's just like the offensive line was a big question mark. A lot of people left throughout the past couple years, so I think they really proved themselves this game. They definitely had a good outing. I'm just a running back. I can't do anything without the offensive linemen. It's just one thing to play independent and play to your fullest ability, but when you've got brothers on your side playing with each other, that team chemistry definitely goes a long way," Chauvin said.

Chauvin has always loved playing football, and he has excelled as a power running back. However, he decided to take up a new sport his freshman year to help improve his skills on the football field. That new journey in powerlifting turned into a passion for Chauvin outside of pads and cleats.

Just last year, Chauvin broke three state records in powerlifting. He squatted 600 pounds and bench pressed 365 pounds. Those skills have helped him become a much more difficult target to bring down on the field. It's something his head coach appreciates.

"That's the thing that's just impressive. It's not just one aspect of him. He's able to break away from you, but he's also able to run through you, so there's just a variety of ways he can attack a defense, and that's what you want to see out of a senior," Head coach Travis Bourgeois said.

Chauvin has dreams of taking his talents to the collegiate level and some division one programs have taken interest. Bourgeois believes that he has the traits it takes to get there, even though he may be a little undersized. Bourgeois says he makes up for it with his work ethic.

"First of all, his work ethic is top notch. It's at that next level. As a player, he's that guy you can turn your back and you know the job is getting done. I think that's his number one attribute is you're not going to out work him. He'll be able to play at the next level," Bourgeois said.

Episcopal will host senior night on Friday as they take on Northeast. They will wrap up the regular season at Dunham and Capitol.