Fans' Choice Player of the Week 2: John Martinez

Baton Rouge - St. Michael football has created an identity in being a run heavy offense. Senior running back John Martinez lit up the scoreboard last Friday in their win over Tara to enforce a solid ground game.

Martinez rushed for 164 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. He is on his way to hopefully match or top his junior season where he rushed for 1,179 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Martinez says that as a freshman, he was undersized, but he spent a lot of time in the weight room and working on his game to get where he is now as a go-to back for the Warriors.

St. Michael's season didn't get off to the best start after losing to Episcopal in week one. Since then, Martinez and other seniors on the team have stepped up as leaders to get the team back on track. It seemed to have worked when the Warriors beat Tara 46-0.

"We struggled in the first bit, but we've been seeing it in practice, and that's where it's got to start off in practice, where we could take it to the games. I definitely fuss at them a good bit, and I think they they need that sometimes, but I also need it too. So whenever I'm struggling, they'll pick me up, and whenever they're struggling, I'll pick them up," Martinez said.

The road will only get tougher from here, though. The Warriors are looking to surge past a quarterfinal finish in the play offs, but playing in 6-4A will be a battle every week.

"I think the ceiling is what we make it. You know, we are in a very competitive district. I've talked about this before, 6-4A, is often overlooked. You know, we want to take care of our game plan, and that's what we expect from John to be able to help lead that offense, and do what we need to do, and come away with a win," Head coach Zach Leger said.

St. Michael will face district opponent, Istrouma, this Friday in their official home opener at Olympia Stadium. Their first home game of the season against Episcopal was moved to Strawberry Stadium due to weather, so this is their first time in Olympia Stadium as the home team this season.