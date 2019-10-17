Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 5 Donovan McCray

The way that Mentorship running back Donovan McCray runs the football, it would be easy for the junior to to steal the spotlight in the programs best season in their 6 year history.

Instead, McCray runs with others in mind.

"Throughout the whole Mentorship history, we hadn't won a homecoming game," said McCray. "I wanted my seniors to go out with a win for their homecoming. We're just trying to change the culture for the school and put mentorship on the map."

That motivation helped McCray run for over 262 yards and 5 touchdowns in a win over Glenn Oaks on Oct. 4th and take home the WBRZ Fans' Choice Award for week 5.

A performance that he attributes to the work his team put in over the summer months as they looked to change the direction of the Sharks program.

"They always say the work that you put in the dark always comes to light," said McCray. "We know what we can do and we're doing everything we can do to show Baton Rouge and the people of Louisiana that we want to go to the Dome"

Another big aspect of that win against Geln Oaks is that it was like history repeating itself. Last season, McCray led the team to their first win in program history against Glen Oaks. Their win over Glen Oaks this season gave them their 3rd win of the year.

"For us to do this on the field is translating to school and school spirit," said McCray. We're having more people come out and show us support for our team. It's just great to feel that we're changing the things at school and everyone has out back."