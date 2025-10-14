Fan who suffered heart attack at Tiger Stadium in 2024 reunites with woman who saved him

BATON ROUGE - A man who had a heart attack in Tiger Stadium in 2024 reunited with State Fire Marshal Cpl. Jillian St. Amant, the first responder who saved him.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said Steve Landry and Cpl. St Amant saw one another at the LSU and South Carolina game.

"Now, both were back under the lights of Tiger Stadium, not for an emergency, but for a joyful reunion filled with gratitude, smiles, and a reminder of how precious life is," OSFM said.