60°
Latest Weather Blog
Fan who suffered heart attack at Tiger Stadium in 2024 reunites with woman who saved him
BATON ROUGE - A man who had a heart attack in Tiger Stadium in 2024 reunited with State Fire Marshal Cpl. Jillian St. Amant, the first responder who saved him.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said Steve Landry and Cpl. St Amant saw one another at the LSU and South Carolina game.
Trending News
"Now, both were back under the lights of Tiger Stadium, not for an emergency, but for a joyful reunion filled with gratitude, smiles, and a reminder of how precious life is," OSFM said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drone pressure washing company cleaning I-10 sound walls
-
Former Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, says he will not...
-
Possible LSU Arena could bring a big economic boost to Baton Rouge
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wreck at O'Neal exit off of westbound I-12 Monday...
-
Family, law enforcement and community honors Iberville Parish Dept. Charles Riley at...