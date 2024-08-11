75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family still searching for missing Baker woman

5 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 January 11, 2019 10:07 PM January 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mark Armstrong

BAKER - A mother of two is still missing after disappearing on her 35th birthday days before the New Year.

Police say, Nahendra Davis dropped off her children at her mother's house in Baton Rouge on December 27th and hasn't been seen since.

The family does not know where Davis was headed, but her white Dodge Challenger was found a few miles away in Baton Rouge near Scenic Highway and 72nd Ave.

Baker police say they don't have any leads about where she might have gone or if anything has happened to her. Those with information should contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 ext. 1.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days