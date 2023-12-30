59°
Family pulls coyote from Lake Pontchartrain
SLIDELL - A family rescued what they thought was a dog while fishing on Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend.
When they got close to the animal though, they learned they had happened across a coyote swimming three miles out in the lake.
Juliette Keller Velthouse said they were able to get the animal into a net. Her brother then piloted the boat to shore before the coyote went on its way, according to Velthouse.
