Family of veteran who died from breast cancer remembers U.S. Army drill sergeant with balloon release

ST. GABRIEL - The family of a U.S. Army drill sergeant who died from breast cancer in 2005 released pink balloons into the sky in St. Gabriel Sunday to honor her on what would've been her 55th birthday.

They did so to the side of Louisiana Highway 30 in front of a large billboard commemorating Sergeant First Class Yolanda Ruffin. She served in the U.S. military for 16 years, ending as an army drill sergeant. That's when she received news that would change her life.

"In 2002, she found out she had breast cancer. They gave her six months to live, but being as strong as she was, she made it two more years," Ruffin's sister Stephenia Jackson said.

Ruffin retired from the military in October 2004. Then in February 2005, she was rushed to the hospital. Jackson recalled the emotional last few moments they spent together.

"They made me get up. They told me to go get something to eat because I hadn't eaten in 24 hours. I held her hand and I said I'd be right back, and I love you. I saw her mouth move, saying she loved me too. As I let her hand go and took five steps, I heard a scream, and my sister went on to Glory," Jackson said.

Ruffin died on Feb. 14, 2005. Her family says her death coming on Valentine's Day was a beautiful person passing on a beautiful day.

"She was so soft-spoken to be a drill sergeant, but she would've been overwhelmed with joy just to know we are here to celebrate such a great occasion. Not just for my sister, but for all those who have been through breast cancer and all those that are surviving," Jackson said.

Ruffin's birthday also comes during breast cancer awareness month. During the event, the family also wanted to recognize those in attendance who were breast cancer survivors.

"It means a whole lot just knowing that there's still people that care about people with cancer, and I do too, God knows I do," breast cancer survivor Sandra Redditt said.