Family member of suspect involved in 12-year-old's murder says ex-girlfriend should be held accountable

CENTRAL - Two suspects have been arrested and face murder charges after shooting and killing 12-year-old Cedrica Lee in Central on Saturday. Residents say they were shocked when they heard the shots and realized what was happening.

“I heard a gunshot and I came outside and the little girl was gone. My little stepson was out there playing. He's 6 or 7 you know, I mean, you hate to hear it,” resident Spencer Simpson said.

Deputies arrested Ester Williams for murder and her boyfriend Patrick Johnson for helping her.

Arrest documents say Lee was in a car with Johnson's ex-girlfriend. For reasons unclear in arrest documents, they drove to the suspect’s house where Williams aimed and fired a single shot at the car, striking the child.

Patrick Johnson's brother, Kenneth Johnson, witnessed the shooting and paints an entirely different picture of the circumstances surrounding the murder.

He says the exes' behavior caused this to happen. He claims she has threatened both Williams and Johnson multiple times and when she followed them home that day, they were scared.

"Why did she send this girl up there to knock on the front door when she knew that her and the other woman just had words. You got a grieving Mom, which I'm sorry for her loss, and you got another woman in jail pregnant cause you lay here and want to start foolishness,” Johnson said.

Central councilwoman D’anne Wells was speaking with witnesses, trying to come up with a way for kids to feel safe in their own neighborhoods this summer. She said cameras and other crime prevention methods could be coming to Central.

“We want to make sure that our kids in our area know that it’s okay to come out and play. I’m going to do what I can on my end and the city’s end to make sure that we can get cameras and we can get some crime prevention methods that are needed in our area so kids can go out and play,” Wells said.

Williams is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Her boyfriend, Patrick Johnson, is being charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.