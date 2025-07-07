Family: LSU strength and conditioning coach has leg amputated after Fourth of July jet ski accident

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU softball player Katie Guillory is recovering after her leg was amputated following a Fourth of July jet ski accident, her family said.

The Carencro native is currently an assistant strength and conditioning coach at LSU for both beach volleyball and gymnastics.

Guillory suffered a severe injury to her lower left leg on Friday, her mother Cindy Guillory said in a Facebook post Saturday. Doctors were unsuccessful in restoring blood flow to the beach volleyball and gymnastics coach's leg.

"She is stable otherwise," her mother said, noting that her leg was amputated below the knee.

On Sunday, Guillory's mother gave an update on her condition, saying she was in "severe pain after the surgery, but they were able to do an additional block."

"She is resting comfortably right now. Thanks for all the concerns, well wishes and prayers," Cindy Guillory said.

The younger Guillory played softball at LSU before joining the university's strength and conditioning team in 2022 after several years of coaching at the University of Illinois and Liberty University.

Guillory was a team captain for the LSU Tigers’ softball team and helped lead that team to the Women’s College World Series in 2012.

On Friday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that they responded to a jet ski accident caused by a boat wake that resulted in a "serious injury to her lower leg."

A spokesperson said that the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was working on the case, but WBRZ has not been able to confirm whether this incident near Blind River Bar involved Guillory.