Family homeless since flood starts fire in abandoned house

CENTRAL – A family left homeless after the flood sparked a fire while trying to take cover from morning rain Wednesday.

The fire department told WBRZ News 2 reporter Brett Buffington, the family was living in a tent and went looking for shelter in an old, abandoned home. The fire started just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found a wheelchair bound mother, and her son. The two told the rescuers, the son was using a propane grill inside the abandoned home to cook lunch when the fire started. Firefighters believe that grill is to blame for the blaze.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the two.

The fire was on Dyer Road near the Comite River.