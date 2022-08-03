Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE- Heavy rains left several streets in the capitol region flooded. One family is displaced from the storm.

Dontiara Baxter says it was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when she heard a loud popping sound.

"Shhhhh pop! and then the tree fell. Then the inside of the house fell, It was raining, and I had to put all of my kids in the car. It was raining still, all the lighting was going on," Baxter said.

A lightning bolt struck a tree, causing it to crash into the home. Baxter's mother, Rhonda Collins, says the ceiling caved in as they ran for safety.

"Ran out the house, put the children into the car," Rhonda Collins, said.

Collins came over earlier that morning to work from home with her daughter. She says when they got outside, the ceiling collapsed more.

"When I ran back into the house, to get my grandbaby some socks, the ceiling came down again, and I had to run back out of the house," Collins said.

Everything inside the home, sopping wet from rain. Insulation is all over their floor. Although the family lost a lot, they say are happy nobody got hurt.

"My granddaughter had just passed through the kitchen when the ceiling came through," Collins said.

Red Cross is working with the family for a place to stay.

An emergency response crew patched up some of the holes in the roof to prevent more damage. Due to a colony of bees, they are unable to remove the tree completely until a beekeeper moves the bees.