False tsunami alarm

7 years 4 months 1 week ago Thursday, September 24 2015 Sep 24, 2015 September 24, 2015 7:58 PM September 24, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Michael Marsh

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT- The National Weather Service has a little egg on its face after issuing a false Tsunami warning for the Connecticut shoreline on its radio and emergency alert systems.

Some broadcasters used it and it blew up Twitter. The warning was four all of the state's coastal counties and Long Island Sound.

There are no records indicating a Tsunami has ever hit the state.

The Weather Service says the warning was inadvertently sent during a routine monthly test by the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska.  

