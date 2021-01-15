Latest Weather Blog
Falon Brown - Traffic Reporter
Falon Brown joined the WBRZ team in August 2020 as an apprentice with fellowship through LSU. She later became a Traffic Reporter/Digital Producer.
She was born and raised in Prairieville, Louisiana. A St. Amant and LSU alumna, Brown is a former model that always had a passion for reporting. ‘Thankfully, I’ve always known what I wanted to do in life. I used to see news reporters on TV and mimic the tone of their voice, daydreaming about growing up to be one.’
Her hobbies include working out, cooking, shopping, and hanging out with her dog Sonny. She used to sing in a garage band and was featured in a host of fashion shows and a 225 Magazine fashion spread.
She is elated to be a part of the WBRZ family. ‘My lifelong dreams have become a reality, and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the team.’
Twitter: @FalonBtv
Facebook: Falon Alexis Brown
