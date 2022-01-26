40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fallstreak seen in New Orleans Wednesday

2 hours 19 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, January 26 2022 Jan 26, 2022 January 26, 2022 7:05 PM January 26, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

NEW ORLEANS – An unusual cloud formation was spotted in by residents on Wednesday evening. Many shared photos of what is known as a fallstreak or hole punch cloud.

This phenomenon occurs when liquid cloud droplets are supercooled and below freezing. When disturbed, by an eddy of air or even a plane, it causes ice crystals to form and a “domino-effect” where many of the droplets to rapidly freeze. These heavier ice crystals start to fall creating a hole, which expands as more and more crystals drop.

Trending News

Send your weather photos to weather@wbrz.com. Or, tag us on Twitter @WBRZweather.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days