Fallen firefighters honored at memorial service

BATON ROUGE - Seven firefighters were inducted into a memorial for the annual Fallen Firefighter's Memorial Ceremony.

Saturday morning, law enforcement, first responders and firefighters alike joined for the ceremony and to honor the seven new inductees - firefighters who lost their lives doing their duty - just outside the Office of the State Fire Marshal on Independence Boulevard.

The 2025 inductees are as follows:

Paul W. Hilton with Blank's Hook and Ladder Company - EOW April 10, 1900

Leo R. Schulz II with the Harahan Fire Department - EOW October 10, 2021

Mark D. Beaulieu with the New Orleans Fire Department - EOW October 11, 2023

Glen D. Wallace with the New Orleans Fire Department - EOW December 27, 2023

Troy A. LaCour with the New Orleans Fire Department - EOW February 16, 2024

Chief Byron "Bo" L. James with the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department - EOW September 12, 2024

Christopher G. Long with the West Monroe Fire Department - EOW September 24, 2024

WBRZ had a photographer out at the ceremony - that video will air in our later broadcasts.