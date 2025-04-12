Fallen firefighters honored at memorial service

77°
Saturday, April 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Seven firefighters were inducted into a memorial for the annual Fallen Firefighter's Memorial Ceremony. 

Saturday morning, law enforcement, first responders and firefighters alike joined for the ceremony and to honor the seven new inductees - firefighters who lost their lives doing their duty - just outside the Office of the State Fire Marshal on Independence Boulevard. 

The 2025 inductees are as follows:

Paul W. Hilton with Blank's Hook and Ladder Company - EOW April 10, 1900
Leo R. Schulz II with the Harahan Fire Department - EOW October 10, 2021
Mark D. Beaulieu with the New Orleans Fire Department - EOW October 11, 2023
Glen D. Wallace with the New Orleans Fire Department - EOW December 27, 2023
Troy A. LaCour with the New Orleans Fire Department - EOW February 16, 2024
Chief Byron "Bo" L. James with the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department - EOW September 12, 2024
Christopher G. Long with the West Monroe Fire Department - EOW September 24, 2024

WBRZ had a photographer out at the ceremony - that video will air in our later broadcasts. 

