Latest Weather Blog
Fall hunting season in full-swing for 2024-2025 with new hunting regulations
BATON ROUGE - Cooler weather only means one thing in the Sportsman's Paradise: hunting.
With that comes new changes to hunting regulations.
The biggest change this year is the addition of the Louisiana black bear season for the first time since the 1980s. This starts in December.
"Thanks to the management of Wildlife and Fisheries, we were able to get it off the endangered list. We're excited this is truly a conservation success story for us," Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Madison Sheahan said.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says you must have a valid hunting license to hunt, take a hunter's safety course if needed and wear hunter's orange.
"No matter what you're doing whether it's bird hunting, bear hunting, or deer hunting we want to make sure you're staying safe in the field and sometimes that means wearing your hunter's orange. And anytime you're out in the field, and you get approached by a game warden we want to make sure you have your hunting license," Sheahan said.
The season runs until the beginning of 2025 for most animals.
Trending News
"It's been a good year for us so far we have a lot going on in the department so we're excited," Sheahan said.
For specific information on when you can hunt each animal and how click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment
-
Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at...
-
Library cardholders can now check out state park passes and exploration-tool filled...
-
University Lakes construction expecting delays after no contractors bid on project
-
LSU and Ole Miss set for a Saturday night kickoff on WBRZ
Sports Video
-
Southern's defense prevailed in "must win" game over Prairie View
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 4
-
FINAL: LSU defeats South Alabama 42-10; Nussmeier sets career high for passing...
-
Atlanta Falcons hit long-range field goal with two seconds left to beat...
-
LSU beats South Alabama, 42-10