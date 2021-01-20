54°
FAA: Small plane crashes in Louisiana while spraying crops
A small plane that was spraying crops struck a power line and crashed Tuesday afternoon in northeastern Louisiana, officials said.
One person was aboard the single-engine Air Tractor AT8T when it crashed near Tallulah, a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
Officials did not identify the pilot or release his or her condition.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
Tallulah is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of Monroe.
