'Eyes are closed and mouths are sealed': Mother of missing Zachary woman pleads for answers

ZACHARY - On the two-year anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, a mother said she isn't giving up hope that she will one day find her daughter.

It was a solemn Saturday morning as family and friends of Madison Allen broke out their walking shoes and pink shirts in her honor.

"It's just hard," Allen's mother, Lynn Rollins, said. "It's hard knowing you have a child out there you can't find."

Lynn Rollins described her oldest daughter as a natural caregiver. Two years ago, Madison Re'nea Allen moved to Zachary and was on track to start a new job and head back to school.

"A couple of months went by, and I just assumed she was busy," Rollins said.

As time passed, something felt wrong. Rollins said that months after their last text exchange, she woke up in the morning and knew something had happened to her daughter. That's when she reported Allen missing to the Zachary Police Department.

"I had no indication that anything was wrong with my child because I know my child," Rollins said. "If something were wrong, she would call and tell me."

Two years later, Lynn Rollins continues to rally friends and family as she searches for her daughter.

Upon her disappearance, Allen left behind three children, a daughter and two sons, and Rollins said she's not sure how to tell them what happened.

"She has a 16-year-old daughter, and it its hard on her because she doesn't understand," Rollins said. "She doesn't understand what happened to her mom, why no one will come forward. She has a nine-year-old son. We haven't told him that his momma's missing. We don't know what to tell him."

Anyone with information about Allen's disappearance is urged to call the Zachary Police Department.