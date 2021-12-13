66°
ExxonMobil plans Monday afternoon emergency drill
BATON ROUGE - Monday afternoon ExxonMobil will be conducting planned emergency drills at the Polyolefins Plant. In a social media post, the company warns of an increased level of noise and activity around the facility.
ALERT: This afternoon, the Polyolefins Plant will be conducting a planned emergency response drill. Neighbors near the facility may notice an increase in associated activity and noise level. Your safety remains our top priority.— ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (@ExxonMobilBRA) December 13, 2021
