Explosives missing from nation's largest Marine Corps base, officials investigate

Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, California- Explosives are missing from the nation's largest marine base, CNN reports.

According to the news outlet, military personnel confirmed the aforementioned information on Tuesday (Feb. 9), stating that the explosives are missing from California's Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County.

Officials with the base notified the Morongo Basin Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department last week, but a department spokesperson told CNN it was not asked to assist with the investigation.

At this time, authorities have neither confirmed what type of explosives nor how many are missing.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is reportedly investigating the incident.

