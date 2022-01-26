55°
Explosion at chemical plant near Lake Charles leaves 6 hurt

Wednesday, January 26 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

WESTLAKE - Photos and video posted to social media show a massive smoke cloud over a chemical plant in southwest Louisiana after a reported explosion at the facility.

Local media outlets reported six people were hurt in the explosion at the Westlake Chemical plant late Wednesday morning, though they were expected to be OK.

Officials said the incident involved an empty Ethylene Dichloride tank that exploded. 

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding area, but it has since been lifted. 

