Experts warn that topping off your gas tank once it's done pumping may be costing you money

BATON ROUGE — As the economy tightens, many people are all about saving money, especially when hitting the roads for spring break and summer vacation.

Everyone has hacks to make sure they are getting the most bang for their buck, especially when it comes to driving.

“I feel they’re kind of high try to save every bit I can on gas” Baton Rouge resident Tina Genusa said.

A long-held misconception is that buying gallons of gas a little at a time could save someone money. AAA officials say this isn't true.

Other drivers might say buying gas early in the morning during the summer could be a way to save, something AAA employee Donald Redman also dispelled.

"The tanks are buried underground so that the temperature doesn’t really affect it that much. You’re not going to be losing any of your gas. So you don’t have to worry trying to make sure to set your alarm a little earlier to get to the gas station earlier in the morning” Redman said.

AAA says another myth is that continuing to fuel up after the pump stops can save drivers money. Gas stations have an automatic recovery system that recovers gas pumped after the shut-off, meaning you’re actually paying for gas that goes back into the stations' tank.

"There are censors within your gas tank and so when it clicks stop that’s when you stop. Don’t keep trying to add to it" Redman said. "It's also going to create a dangerous situation with leakage coming out of your gas nozzle which then you have raw fuel spilling out on your car."

However, AAA said that the less you fill your car while hauling bags or luggage, the more gas you save.

"Even your luggage rack on top of your vehicle... if you don’t have luggage on top of your vehicle, go ahead and take those racks off,” Redman said.

Price shopping or combining errands are the simplest ways to save on gas. However, cutting off the car’s air conditioning and rolling down the windows can help drivers save if they’re driving under 45 mph. Otherwise, it’s not advantagous.

“Once you get up to highway speeds then it actually does less for fuel efficiency when you have the windows down and creates a drag," Redman said.

