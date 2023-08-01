Expect closures on Old Bridge daily for one week starting Aug. 1

92°
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Starting Tuesday, expect lane closures on the Old Bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through Friday. 

According to DOTD, one westbound lane of the Old Bridge will be closed every day from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m..

full eastbound closure will occur on Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m..

No oversized loads over 10 feet will be allowed. 

