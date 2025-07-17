82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ethel driver killed after hitting tree along East Feliciana Parish highway

1 hour 4 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, July 17 2025 Jul 17, 2025 July 17, 2025 10:56 AM July 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ETHEL — A driver was killed early Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish.

Alfrederick Jackson, 37, was pronounced dead after the crash along La. 957 at Castello Road. Jackson, from Ethel, crashed just before 5:30 a.m..

Jackson was driving north in a Camaro when the car exited the roadway and struck a tree. Jackson, unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, but a routine toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.

