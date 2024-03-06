ESPN analyst says he'd take Jayden Daniels No. 1 overall in 2024 Draft

Photo: @CoachBrianKelly

BATON ROUGE - ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said he likes LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at the top of the 2024 Draft class Wednesday morning.

In a segment on First Take this morning debating Daniels and projected first overall pick and USC QB Caleb, Riddick argued for Daniels and compared him to 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud.

.@LRiddickESPN would take Jayden Daniels No. 1 overall ?? pic.twitter.com/66Lel6TwAB — First Take (@FirstTake) March 6, 2024

"Caleb [Williams] may be that guy who truly gets talked about like Patrick [Mahomes] if he's able to refine a bunch of things, but Jayden [Daniels] is that guy who's kind of CJ who's probably going to come into the NFL right away, out the gate, and people will ask why are we even having this discussion?", Riddick said. "That's why I'd take him number one."

Daniels is projected as a top-5 pick in the upcoming class.