Escaped inmate captured in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY - An escaped inmate is back in custody after a four-days long manhunt across Louisiana and neighboring states.

Shwilliam Cheevis, 23, was captured at 2:15 p.m. Monday by U.S. Marshals and Bossier City Police Department. Officers said Williams was with his girlfriend at the Home Wood Apartments in Bossier City when he was taken into custody.

The manhunt was concentrated in the Baton Rouge area. On Saturday, the DOC decided Cheevis was likely not in the capital area and expanded the search to the southern region.

Cheevis escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute on Thanksgiving morning. He was booked into jail on simple escape charges and will be taken back to Dixon Correctional Institute.

DOC sent a press release detailing Cheevis' prior convictions:

Cheevis is currently serving time for September 18, 2019, sentences out of Caddo Parish including Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery - 5 years, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon - 10 years. Both sentences are being served consecutively. He was transferred to Dixon Correctional Institute from Claiborne Detention Center on March 22, 2021, and was a trustee. He was previously on two years probation with the Department of Public Safety and Corrections in 2018 for an Illegal use of a Weapon conviction out of Caddo Parish.

The DOC have provided no information on how Cheevis escaped.