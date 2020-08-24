Erik McCoy on being versatile on the offensive line; full interview

METAIRIE- As Erik McCoy enters his second season, the 2nd round draft pick has been working alongside 2020 1st round Saints draft pick Caesar Ruiz on the offensive line. Both have been taking snaps at both center and guard.

In an interview with the media on Monday, McCoy talked about the process of switching back and forth, his relationship with Ruiz and what it is like to run through 2-minute situations with Drew Brees.

Full raw interview above.