Eric McClure, former NASCAR driver, dies at 42

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA- A former NASCAR driver passed away in Virginia at the age of 42, according to CNN.

The news outlet reports that the Washington County Sheriff's Department confirmed the death of former stock car driver Eric McClure on Sunday, May 2.

Officials say emergency personnel were called to McClure's Virginia home that morning, where they found his body.

At this time, no cause of death has been provided, and CNN notes that McClure was active on social media as recently as Saturday.

McClure was the father of seven children by his former wife, Miranda McClure. He was reportedly engaged to Keira Tibbs at the time of his death.