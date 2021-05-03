76°
Latest Weather Blog
Eric McClure, former NASCAR driver, dies at 42
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA- A former NASCAR driver passed away in Virginia at the age of 42, according to CNN.
The news outlet reports that the Washington County Sheriff's Department confirmed the death of former stock car driver Eric McClure on Sunday, May 2.
Officials say emergency personnel were called to McClure's Virginia home that morning, where they found his body.
At this time, no cause of death has been provided, and CNN notes that McClure was active on social media as recently as Saturday.
Trending News
McClure was the father of seven children by his former wife, Miranda McClure. He was reportedly engaged to Keira Tibbs at the time of his death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community members mourn the loss of Southern University professor Derrick Cavazos
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic