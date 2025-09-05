80°
Episcopal teacher placed on leave after rape indictment in Tennessee

1 hour 56 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 05 2025 Sep 5, 2025 September 05, 2025 9:44 PM September 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image provided by Episcopal's website

BATON ROUGE - An Episcopal teacher was put on leave after being indicted for statutory rape in Tennessee, school officials said.

Jordan Tupper, 42, a former high school band director in Cheatham County, was indicted for statutory rape by an authority figure in Tennessee Friday, according to WKRN. Tupper taught music at Episcopal.

Episcopal put out a letter for parents that Tupper was put on leave while the matter is being addressed. They also said they conduct regular background checks on all employees and no record of this was identified in those screenings.

