Episcopal sweeps 2A track team titles, Parkview Baptist girls win 3A championship
BATON ROUGE - Despite the rain, the 2A and 3A Outdoor Track and Field State Championships went on as scheduled on Friday at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
At 2A, the Episcopal boys and girls teams won the state championship.
At 3A, the Parkview Baptist girls won the team title, with the boys finishing in 2nd.
The 4A and 5A championships are on Saturday at LSU.
