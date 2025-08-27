EPA says soot, smoke residue from Roseland explosion poses 'no imminent threat to public health'

ROSELAND - The United States Environmental Protection Agency says based on their current data, the soot and smoke residue from the Roseland plant explosion has "no imminent threat to public health."

Residents expressed concern after the area was covered in ash and soot. The EPA said that residents are advised to take general hygiene precautions such as washing outside surfaces that may have been impacted and not coming into contact with areas of concentrated residue.

"At this time, there are no restrictions on outdoor activities such as washing cars. To help maintain water system pressure, avoid water-intensive cleaning during peak usage times," the EPA said.

Additionally, the agency addressed a recent boil advisory, which they say was issued not because of contamination, but because of water pressure drops resulting from firefighting efforts.

"This water system draws from a deep well and is not impacted from runoff from the Smitty’s Supply fire," the EPA said.