90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EPA says soot, smoke residue from Roseland explosion poses 'no imminent threat to public health'

1 hour 49 seconds ago Wednesday, August 27 2025 Aug 27, 2025 August 27, 2025 2:32 PM August 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ROSELAND - The United States Environmental Protection Agency says based on their current data, the soot and smoke residue from the Roseland plant explosion has "no imminent threat to public health."

Residents expressed concern after the area was covered in ash and soot. The EPA said that residents are advised to take general hygiene precautions such as washing outside surfaces that may have been impacted and not coming into contact with areas of concentrated residue.

"At this time, there are no restrictions on outdoor activities such as washing cars. To help maintain water system pressure, avoid water-intensive cleaning during peak usage times," the EPA said.

Additionally, the agency addressed a recent boil advisory, which they say was issued not because of contamination, but because of water pressure drops resulting from firefighting efforts.

Trending News

"This water system draws from a deep well and is not impacted from runoff from the Smitty’s Supply fire," the EPA said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days