EPA releases list of chemicals from Smitty's Supply fire; residents voice concerns

ROSELAND — More than a month after an explosion and fire destroyed the Smitty’s Supply plant in Tangipahoa Parish, residents are finally learning what was burning so close to their homes.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a 305-page inventory detailing millions of gallons of hazardous petrochemicals that went up in flames or spilled into nearby communities.

Rose Burton lives just two miles from the facility and says she had to leave her home when the fire broke out in late August.

“I had to leave, and I stayed with my cousin on the way out in the country,” she said. “Something needs to be done.”

For weeks, residents say they had no clear answers about what chemicals they were being exposed to. Some also say they’ve noticed health effects since the fire.

“They told us to clean up, but how do we know what we’re cleaning up isn’t going to affect us?” Burton said. “I know it’s affecting me because it cuts my wind.”

The EPA’s inventory shows the Roseland facility stored large amounts of motor oils, lubricants, antifreeze, hydraulic fluids, gas mixtures, solvents, and even acids.

“That ain't right. I know because there's something in here that can hurt us. We ought to know about it. Nobody told us nothing,” Burton said.

The EPA says it will continue monitoring the area. But residents argue they deserve more transparency and long-term health testing, to fully understand the risks of living in the aftermath of the fire.