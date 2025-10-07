Latest Weather Blog
EPA gives update on recovery following Smitty's Supply fire, provides community meeting times
ROSELAND - The United States Environmental Protection Agency issued an update Tuesday on recovery efforts to clean up the site of Smitty's Supply and the surrounding area following a fire.
The EPA said they recovered over nine million gallons of waste thus far and are still testing water samples. The organization is also focused on cleaning the Tangipahoa River.
La. Highway 51 near the facility remains closed tonight to allow large equipment through the area.
The agency scheduled office hours at several locations to talk with residents. Those place and times are shown below:
Wednesday
- Amite Community Center: Wednesday, October 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Ponchatoula Public Library: Wednesday, October 8, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Hammond Public Library: Wednesday, October 8, 2 – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Amite Senior Center: Thursday, October 9, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Amite Public Library: Thursday, October 9, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Amite Community Center: Thursday, October 9, 2 pm – 5:30 pm
Friday
- Ponchatoula Public Library: Friday, October 10, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show: Saturday, October 11, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
