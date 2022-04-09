Environmentalists seek to block New Mexico border wall work

53°
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A coalition of environment groups is seeking to stop work to replace existing vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico.
The groups filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday, claiming the U.S. Department of Homeland Security does not have authority to waive environmental laws as a way to speed construction along a 20-mile stretch near the Santa Teresa port of entry.
The $73 million contract for the work was awarded to a Montana company in February, but it's unclear when construction will start.
Environmentalists also sued over border wall work in California. A federal judge sided with the Trump administration in the case, rejecting arguments that the administration overreached by waiving laws requiring environmental and other reviews before construction could begin. An appeal is pending.
