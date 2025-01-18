Entergy suspends disconnections ahead of arctic blast

BATON ROUGE — Entergy has decided to suspend disconnections ahead of the arctic blast in Louisiana.

Suspension in disconnections will last through Sunday, Jan. 26, according to the company.

In addition to the suspension, Entergy is preparing to respond to potential power outages in the area in the coming days.

Entergy has taken other measures to prepare such as insulating critical power plant equipment and drainage pipes within power generation facilities.

The company said they have inspected equipment that can be impacted due to extreme cold and they have begun additional vegetation trimming to remove tree limbs that hang above power lines.

Power outages can be reported to Entergy through their mobile app, online here or by texting OUT to 36778.