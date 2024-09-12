76°
Latest Weather Blog
Entergy releases estimated restoration times
BATON ROUGE - Thursday evening, Entergy released estimated times when each parish will be 90 percent restored.
Tangipahoa (Robert, Ponchatoula, Springfield, Hammond): Sept. 13 at 10 p.m.
Iberville: Sept. 13 at 10 p.m.
Livingston: Sept. 13 at 12 p.m.
East Baton Rouge: Sept. 14 at 12 p.m.
Ascension: Sept. 14 at 10 p.m.
St. James: Sept. 14 at 10 p.m.
Trending News
Tangipahoa (Kentwood, Independence, Amite): Sept. 15 at 10 p.m.
St. Helena: Sept. 15 at 10 p.m.
Assumption: Sept. 16 at 10 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10