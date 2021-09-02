Entergy explains why it's taking longer to restore power to some

BATON ROUGE - For Entergy customers, frustration continues to grow as some are going on four days with no power.

WBRZ asked Entergy spokesperson David Freese why residents haven't seen progress.

"The thing is, you cannot energize homes and businesses on the distribution level until you get the transmission system back online," Freese said.

Areas with police stations, hospitals and water treatment systems are restored first.

"Interstates, high-voltage transmission lines, on and off ramps to the sub-stations and then the roads leading up to homes and businesses are these distribution lines. All of that has to be worked on simultaneously in order to bring the electric system back to its complete restoration," Freese said.

The main issue is trees falling across powerlines and snapping utility poles, bringing them to the ground. When it comes to some neighborhoods having power before others, Freese says it's not about picking one over the other.

"It's not that we prioritize that neighborhood. It's just that critical infrastructure is part of our prioritization, and sometimes there are residential areas that are connected to our particular circuit," Freese said.

It's also harder for some who live in more rural areas. But for those in Ascension and Livingston parishes, help could take a little longer.

"With the amount of tree damage, it's just unbelievable, so we have to have our tree trimmers come in and actually be able to cut the limbs and trees from our lines in order for us to actually pick up those lines, set new poles, and hang new wire in the air," Freese said.

Entergy says if its outage map shows green in your area but you're without power, to call in and report the outage.